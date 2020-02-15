CPI general secretary D Raja writes to Bihar CM, demands protection for Kanhaiya Kumar

Communist Party of India (CPI) general secretary D Raja on Saturday wrote a letter to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar demanding security for party leader Kanhaiya Kumar who is on a statewide tour under the party's Jan-Gan-Man Yatra against CAA and the proposed NRC. In his letter, Raja also asked the chief minister to take action against the culprits who have attacked Kanhaiya Kumar's convoy in the past.

The latest attack on Kanhaiya Kumar, a former president of Jawaharlal Nehru University Student Union (JNUSU), came on Friday when his convoy was pelted with stones in Bihar's Arrah district. Earlier on February 5, his convoy was attacked by a mob in Bihar's Supaul. (ANI)

