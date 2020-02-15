Latur ZP: Lingayat members of BJP revolt against party

Some BJP members of the Lingayat community have reportedly resigned from the party in protest against none of them being made chairperson of the subject committee of Latur Zilla Parishad.

The BJP has a strength of 35 in the 58-member Latur ZP.

Sources said Milind Lature, Mahesh Patil, Baswaraj Biradar, Usha Rodage, and Vijaya Biradar submitted their resignations to the BJP's newly elected district president Rameshappa Karad on Saturday.

Mahesh Patil, confirming the resignations, said the BJP was breaking promises made to the Lingayat community and people were angry. However, Karad said the issues will be solved soon, and denied receiving the resignations.

Later in the evening, Lature denied he had submitted his resignation and claimed the BJP had always been supportive of the Lingayat community.

