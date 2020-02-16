All India News Schedule for Sunday, Feb 16

-Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a day-long visit to Varanasi.

NCR

-Arvind Kejriwal's swearing-in ceremony at noon. -Bhim Army's march from Mandi House to Parliament Street at 1 pm.

-Shaheen Bagh protesters to march to Home Minister Amit Shah's residence at 2 pm.

NORTH

- Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia to address press conference. - Congress protest in Jaipur over Centre's stand on Supreme Court's quota ruling

EAST

-Vice President Venkaiah Naidu to attend function at IIM, Ranchi.

-RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav to launch second phase of anti-CAA Pratirodh Yatra from Madhubani.

WEST

-BJP President J P Nadda in Navi Mumbai for state BJP convention at 11 am.

-Portugal President Marcelo Rebelo de Souza to visit old Goa churches on Sunday at noon.

