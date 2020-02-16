NEWS SCHEDULE
All India News Schedule for Sunday, Feb 16
-Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a day-long visit to Varanasi.
NCR
-Arvind Kejriwal's swearing-in ceremony at noon. -Bhim Army's march from Mandi House to Parliament Street at 1 pm.
-Shaheen Bagh protesters to march to Home Minister Amit Shah's residence at 2 pm.
NORTH
- Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia to address press conference. - Congress protest in Jaipur over Centre's stand on Supreme Court's quota ruling
EAST
-Vice President Venkaiah Naidu to attend function at IIM, Ranchi.
-RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav to launch second phase of anti-CAA Pratirodh Yatra from Madhubani.
WEST
-BJP President J P Nadda in Navi Mumbai for state BJP convention at 11 am.
-Portugal President Marcelo Rebelo de Souza to visit old Goa churches on Sunday at noon.
