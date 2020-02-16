Kejriwal seeks PM Modi's blessings to take Delhi forward

After taking oath as Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday sought blessings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to develop the national capital. Kejriwal said that Prime Minister may be busy with some other schedule as he did not attend his oath ceremony.

"I had sent an invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji for this event. He could not come maybe he is busy at some other event. But through this platform, I want to take blessings from Prime Minister ji and central government to develop Delhi and take it forward," said Kejriwal while addressing a gathering at Ramlila Maidan. He urged the central government to work together for the betterment of Delhi. "It is time to develop Delhi. In the last 5 years, our goal was to develop Delhi. We will continue to work in the same direction," he said.

Calling himself a son of Delhi, Kejriwal asked people to call their villages and tell their families that their "son has become Chief Minister of Delhi". "Your son has taken oath for the third time as Delhi Chief Minister. This is not my victory but yours," he said.

Kejriwal was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.The AAP nearly repeated its 2015 performance in the elections, sweeping the Assembly polls winning 62 seats in the 70-member Assembly, in the face of a high-voltage campaign by the BJP, which fielded a battery of Union Ministers and Chief Ministers in its electioneering spearheaded by Home Minister Amit Shah. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.