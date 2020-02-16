Left Menu
Kejriwal's dedication to work made AAP win Delhi election, says Nawab Malik

Nationalist Congress Party leader Nawab Malik on Sunday said Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal's determination and dedication towards work made him and his party win the Assembly elections in Delhi by such a huge margin yet again.

NCP leader Nawab Malik. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Nationalist Congress Party leader Nawab Malik on Sunday said Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal's determination and dedication towards work made him and his party win the Assembly elections in Delhi by such a huge margin yet again. "Arvind Kejriwal's re-election is the result of his determination and dedication towards his work. I congratulate him for the win," Malik told ANI.

The leader appreciated Kejriwal's work for Delhi and its people. Kejriwal took oath as Delhi Chief Minister for the third straight time on Sunday morning. The Kejriwal-led AAP won the Delhi Assembly elections with a clear majority of 62 seats out of 70 with contender BJP bagging eight seats, five more than his tally of three in 2015.

"He has done a good job. People of Delhi have shown their faith in him. We are hopeful he will continue with his work for the development of Delhi and its people," he added. (ANI)

