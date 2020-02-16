Left parties to hold protest against Union Budget on Feb 18 in Delhi
Left parties will take out a rally on February 18 to stage a protest against the Union Budget 2020-2021 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament.
Speaking to ANI, CPI (M) leader Hannan Mollah said, "Left parties are organising a protest against the anti-people, anti-farmers and anti-workers budget on February 18 in Delhi. The protest will be from Mandi House to Jantar Mantar and there will be a rally."
Left parties have criticised the Union Budget and claimed that the budget is anti-poor and anti-farmers. They also claimed that the Union Finance Minister has failed to promise jobs for youth and in the unorganised sector. (ANI)
