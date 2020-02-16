Left parties to hold protest against Union Budget on Feb 18 in Delhi

Left parties will take out a rally on February 18 to stage a protest against the Union Budget 2020-2021 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament.

Speaking to ANI, CPI (M) leader Hannan Mollah said, "Left parties are organising a protest against the anti-people, anti-farmers and anti-workers budget on February 18 in Delhi. The protest will be from Mandi House to Jantar Mantar and there will be a rally."

Left parties have criticised the Union Budget and claimed that the budget is anti-poor and anti-farmers. They also claimed that the Union Finance Minister has failed to promise jobs for youth and in the unorganised sector. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

