Delhi has given birth to new politics that will build 21st century India: Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that a new kind of politics has been born that would help build India in the 21st century, as he took oath as Delhi's Chief Minister for the third consecutive term at Ramlila Maidan here. Kejriwal said that the politics that the people chose in the Delhi Assembly elections is the politics of work and performance.

"This is the politics of schools, hospitals, 24-hour cheap power supply, water, roads, women's security, corruption-free Delhi and of the 21st century India. This new politics is being discussed all over the country. Governments across the world have started constructing mohalla clinics, schools, hospitals. State governments across the country have started providing free electricity," he said. "You are being talked about all across the country. Politicians across the country say state government schools cannot be improved, and people give the example of the Kejriwal government," he added.

Fifty people from diverse backgrounds were also invited to the swearing-in ceremony as 'Dilli Ke Nirmata', for their contribution towards the development of Delhi. Manish Sisodia, Satyendra Jain, Gopal Rai, Kailash Gahlot, Rajendra Pal Gautam and Imran Hussain took oath as Delhi Cabinet ministers along with Kejriwal on Sunday.

The Chief Minister further noted that a lot of work needs to be done in Delhi. "I cannot do it alone, I need your support in making Delhi the most developed and beautiful city in the world. I want to work together with everybody," he added. It is obvious to have scuffles between various political parties during elections, Kejriwal stressed, adding that AAP has forgiven the opposition for whatever remarks they made during the election campaign.

"I would also like to request the opposition parties to forget what happened during the elections," he said. I want to work together with all the parties for the development of Delhi. I want to work together with the central government to make Delhi a world-class city. I had also invited Prime Minister for the oath ceremony today, but I guess he could not make it because he is busy. I want the Prime Minister to bless us so that we can work for the development and progress of Delhi," he said.

Taking a jibe at the opposition for attacking him for freebies, Kejriwal said everything precious in the world is free, including a "mother's love". "Do I start charging people for education and health? Do I start charging patients for their operations? That is not possible," he noted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

