No lack of communication between Scindia and Nath: Digvijaya

Days after Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia threatened to hit the streets against the

Kamal Nath-led government over fulfilment of poll manifesto, veteran party leader Digvijaya Singh said there was no lack of

communication between Scindia and the chief minister. Singh was talking to reporters here on Saturday after

attending the Madhya Pradesh Congress Coordination Committee meeting held in New Delhi earlier that day.

"The party manifesto is meant to be fulfilled in five years. Right now, the (Kamal Nath) government has completed

only 15 months. Talks are on with the guest teachers over their demands and a formula is being worked out. A solution

will be found," Singh said. "There is no lack of communication between Kamal

Nathji and Scindia...there is no need for any mediation," he added.

Amid reports that Scindia had left the coordination committee meeting midway, Singh said, "During the meeting (in

Delhi) we discussed all the issues. Some reports showed that he (Scindia) left the meeting in a huff. But they (reports)

are absolutely wrong. During the meeting that took place between 10 am and 2 pm, talks were held in a peaceful manner,"

Singh said. Scindia, while addressing a public rally in Tikamgarh

on Thursday, had threatened that he would hit the streets if the party's manifesto and guest teachers' demands are not

fulfilled in Madhya Pradesh. "I want to tell the guest teachers- I heard your

demand before assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh. I want to assure you that your demand already stands underlined in our

party's government's manifesto," he had said. "Our turn will come, I assure you. Even if it does not

come, don't worry I will become your shield and sword," he had said.

"That manifesto is our sacred text. Have patience. If all the promises are not fulfilled, do not think you all are

alone. Jyotiraditya Scindia will also hit the streets along with you," he added.

Among other things, the guest teachers in the state are demanding a better pay.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.