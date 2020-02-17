Congress candidate rescinds nomination for K'taka MLC polls, paves way for Savadi

Karnataka Congress MLC candidate Anil Kumar, who also had the support of Janata Dal (S), on Monday took his nomination back paving way for re-election of Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi at the state's legislative council. "Thought socialist parties will support me and I also thought Congress and JDS will also support me but I did not get any support by both the parties that is the reason I am taking my nomination back," Kumar said after rescinding his candidature.

The bypoll on the only vacant seat was necessitated after the sitting member Congress' Rizwan Arshad resigned following his election to the Legislative Assembly in December last year. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa also voted in favour of Savadi today. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.