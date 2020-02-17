Left Menu
NCP says parallel probe to be conducted in Elgar Parishad case

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 19:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-02-2020 19:47 IST
In a move that exposes cracks in the ruling MVA in Maharashtra, the NCP on Monday said party

leader and Home Minister Anil Deshmukh will work out modalities for a parallel probe through an SIT into the Elgar

Parishad case which is already being handled by the NIA. Last week, the Uddhav Thackeray-led government had

given its nod to handover the investigation into the Elgar Parishad case to the NIA, a move criticised by the NCP, the

second largest constituent in the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition. In this backdrop, NCP president Sharad Pawar, who has

openly expressed his displeasure over Chief Minister Uddhav Thackerays decision to allow the central agency to probe the

case, presided over a meeting of party ministers on Monday. Speaking to reporters, NCP chief spokesperson and

state minister Nawab Malik said, "The meeting of NCP's Cabinet ministers decided that Home Minister Anil Deshmukh will

examine all the required procedures and set up an SIT for the Elgar Parishad issue."

Malik justified the decision for a separate probe in the sensitive case, a move that is likely to trigger a

political row. "Legally, any state government can set up a parallel

investigating team for a single incident. According to Article 10 of the NIA Act, a separate committee can be set up (to

conduct a parallel probe)," the NCP minister said. Besides the NCP, the Congress is also a part of the

Shiv Sena-led government in the state. On Sunday, Pawar alleged the Centre has handed over

probe in the Elgar Parishad case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) as the previous Devendra Fadnavis government in

Maharashtra wants to "hide something". Pawar had earlier demanded constitution of a Special

Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case in which human rights activists have been arrested for alleged links with

Maoists. He had said the Centre should have taken the

Maharashtra government into confidence before handing over the case to NIA.

The Centre handed over the case o the NIA in late January.

The case relates to alleged inflammatory speeches delivered at the Elgar Parishad conclave, held at Shaniwarwada

in Pune on December 31, 2017, which the police claimed, triggered violence near the Koregaon-Bhima war memorial in the

district the next day. The Pune Police have claimed the conclave was backed

by Maoists. During the probe, the Pune police arrested Left-

leaning activists Sudhir Dhawale, Rona Wilson, Surendra Gadling, Mahesh Raut, Shoma Sen, Arun Ferreira, Vernon

Gonsalves, Sudha Bharadwaj and Varavara Rao for alleged Maoist links.

They have been booked under relevant sections of the IPC and anti-terror law UAPA.

The Pune court hearing the Elgar Parishad case has transferred it to the special NIA court in Mumbai.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

