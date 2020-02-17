Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former Haryana minister Khurshid Ahmed passes away

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 21:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-02-2020 21:11 IST
Former Haryana minister Khurshid Ahmed passes away

Former Haryana minister and Congress leader Chaudhary Khurshid Ahmed passed away on Monday at the age of 84, party sources said. Ahmed was elected to the Haryana Vidhan Sabha on five occasions and served as a minister in the 1960s, 70s and 80s. He was also elected to the Lok Sabha from Faridabad. His son Aftab Ahmed represents Nuh in the state Assembly.

Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda rushed to Nuh after learning about Ahmed's demise, a party release said. It also said Congress MLAs from Haryana, who were meeting at Hooda's residence here ahead of the pre-budget meeting organised by the state government in Panchkula, observed a two-minute silence for the departed leader.

Hooda recalled the contributions made by Ahmed to the party and society, and said in his demise, the Congress has lost a "leader of the masses". He also described Ahmed as one of the tallest leaders from Mewat.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar also expressed grief over Ahmed's demise. In a condolence message issued here, Khattar said Khurshid Ahmed was the senior leader and as a minister, he held important portfolios.

The chief minister conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the members of the bereaved family. PTI SUN SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

Airtel, Voda Idea, Tata Tele likely to pay AGR dues on Monday: DoT sources

Tata Steel capex likely to touch 9,000cr in FY20

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

KKR, Adani, Piramal, Kotak, among two dozen bid for DHFL

Adani Group, KKR, Bain Capital, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Piramal Enterprises are among the more than two dozen entities that have put in bids for crippled DHFL, the first financial services player undergoing insolvency process, according to ...

Odisha Congress workers attacked before meeting

A group of men attacked and injured three Congress workers in front of a party office in Puri onMonday, in which senior leaders including AICC general secretary and Odisha in-charge Jitendra Singh were present.One person was detained in con...

Uber, Delhi Police integrate apps for live tracking of passenger ride

Taxi hailing app Uber on Monday announced its integration with Delhi Polices Himmat app which would enable passengers to share their ride information with the police for a safer journey. It will be optional for passengers to share their rid...

UPDATE 3-Sterling stays above $1.30 amid expectations government will spend more

Sterling remained above 1.30 on Monday as investors priced in looser financial conditions under Britains new finance minister.Rishi Sunak was appointed on Thursday when incumbent Sajid Javid unexpectedly quit while Prime Minister Boris John...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020