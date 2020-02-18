Ashraf Ghani declared winner of Afghan presidential poll

Afghanistan's election body declared Ashraf Ghani the winner of the 2019 presidential poll on Tuesday, almost five months after voting took place.

Dr. Abdullah Abdullah was the runner up, the Independent Election Commission added. Ghani's opponents say the vote on Sept. 28 was marred by massive fraud, technical problems with biometric devices used for voting, attacks, and irregularities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

