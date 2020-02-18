Left Menu
Israeli PM Netanyahu's trial to start March 17: ministry

  • PTI
  • Jerusalem
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 20:05 IST
  • Created: 18-02-2020 19:54 IST
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (file photo) Image Credit: Twitter (@orlygogo)

The trial of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on corruption charges will open on March 17, the justice ministry said Tuesday.

It said the indictment would be read in the presence of Netanyahu in Jerusalem, two weeks after general elections on which the embattled premier has staked his political survival.

