Israeli PM Netanyahu's trial to start March 17: ministry

The trial of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on corruption charges will open on March 17, the justice ministry said Tuesday.

It said the indictment would be read in the presence of Netanyahu in Jerusalem, two weeks after general elections on which the embattled premier has staked his political survival.

