Chandrababu Naidu to embark on 'public awareness march' against YSRCP govt from Wednesday

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu and other party leaders will embark on a 'Praja Chaitanya Yatra' or the public awareness march, from Wednesday from Marturu village in Prasadam district to highlight the alleged misdeeds of the ruling YSR Congress Party. "People are dissatisfied with the inefficient and corrupt rule of YSRCP. I am going to take out a yatra from tomorrow to create awareness about the policy of YSRCP government, how they are cheating the people," Naidu tweeted.

The TDP chief plans to traverse through 175 Assembly constituencies over 45 days yatra. The TDP chief said that all the party workers will be participating in the yatra to expose the alleged dictatorial attitude of the state government.

"All TDP leaders, party workers, and representatives to participate in the Yatra, to expose dictatorial attitude of YSRCP government, and ensure the victims of this government that we are with them," another tweet said. Meanwhile, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh termed the YSRCP government as "Tughlaq rule".

"Public has suffered a lot in these nine months of the Tughlaq rule. The state is suffering a lot with the decisions of the YSRCP government. In order to support the suffering public, TDP is starting 'Praja Chaitanya Yatra' from February 19," the tweet said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.