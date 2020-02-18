Left Menu
BJP rubbishes rumours of change of party leadership in Uttarakhand

  PTI
  Dehradun
  Updated: 18-02-2020 23:13 IST
  • Created: 18-02-2020 23:13 IST
Uttarakhand BJP president Banshidhar Bhagat on Tuesday quashed rumours of a possible change of guard in the state, calling it a deep-rooted conspiracy by a marginalised opposition. Putting a lid on the speculations, Bhagat said there was no truth in them as the state government was doing well on all fronts under the chief ministership of Trivendra Singh Rawat and there was no doubt that he would complete his tenure.

"The rumours floated about a change of leadership in Uttarakhand are the result of a deep-rooted conspiracy. The conspirators don't want development in the state nor do they want a government with zero tolerance for corruption to continue," the state BJP chief said in a statement here. Targeting the Congress, he said a party which was going through a serious existential crisis was spreading lies about a political crisis in the BJP.

"The Congress has completely lost its ground in Uttarakhand. Its leaders are trying desperately to find their feet. But it will certainly draw a blank in the 2022 Assembly polls," Bhagat said. He added that the BJP will win more seats in 2022 than in the 2017 Assembly polls.

