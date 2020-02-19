Gujarat CM tweets video hailing scheduled visit of Trump

Ahead of US President's scheduled visit to Ahmedabad, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay

Rupani has posted a video saying the "world's oldest democracy would meet the world's largest democracy on February 24" when

Donald Trump would address a large gathering at a cricket stadium here along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The video, prepared by the state government with a Gujarati voice-over, has been shared by the CM on his tweeter

account. PM Modi and Trump are scheduled to address "Namaste

Trump" event at the newly-built cricket stadium in Motera area in the city on February 24, which is likely to be attended by

more than 1.10 lakh people. "The world's oldest democracy would meet the world's

largest democracy on February 24. Gujarat will become a witness to this historic journey from the White House (in the

US) to the world's largest cricket stadium. It will strengthen US-India relations," said the background voice-over in the

video tweeted by Rupani. The video also flashes images of PM Modi and Trump at

the "Howdy, Modi" event which was held in Houston in the US last year.

"Donald Trump is the first American president coming to Ahmedabad and our PM Narendra Modi will be accompanying him

on February 24. Strong leadership, strong democracy. 'Namaste Trump'," the voice over says.

As per the schedule, Modi and the US president will take part in a 22-km roadshow from the Ahmedabad airport to

the cricket stadium. They will visit Mahatma Gandhi's Sabarmati Ashram on the way to the stadium.

Trump, whose two-day visit of India begins on February 24, would be accompanied by his wife Melania Trump.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

