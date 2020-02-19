Rakesh Maria was unbiased, says BJP MP Amar Shankar Sable

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Maharashtra, Amar Shankar Sable, on Wednesday said that former Mumbai Police commissioner Rakesh Maria was "unbiased" and added that Congress leaders speak the language of Pakistan. "Maria was an impartial officer. Pakistan wants to create a rift between Hindus and Muslims and wanted to create chaos in our country in the name of Hindu Terrorism. Even P Chidambaram and Sushil Kumar have spoken about saffron terrorism in the past. They speak the same language as that of Pakistan," he said while speaking to ANI in New Delhi.

"If the Congress leaders and the Opposition parties speak in the way Pakistan speaks, then I will see it as an attempt to disrespect the majority group of this country. I condemn this," he added. Maria has opened up about the Sheena Bora murder case in his book titled 'Let Me Say It Now'. In the book, Maria showed disappointment in the manner he was promoted and transferred and wrote, "I was informed about my transfer via a text message by the then ACS Home KP Bakshi."

The writer also raised suspicion over the appointment of his immediate successor Ahmed Javed as Mumbai Police Commissioner by hinting his relation with the Peter Mukerjea family. (ANI)

