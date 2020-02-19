No discussion yet with Sonia Gandhi on nomination of Priyanka Gandhi to Rajya Sabha: AICC

No discussion has taken place with Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi regarding the nomination of party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to Rajya Sabha, AICC general secretary Avinash Pande on Wednesday said. This clarification comes after media reports claimed that Priyanka would be nominated for Rajya Sabha.

"Priyanka ji is a well-accepted leader in the party, Rajasthan is one of the states which is in a position to send two people to Rajya Sabha. All the workers and the leaders of the party wish to send her to Rajya Sabha," Pande told ANI. He also mentioned that all leaders of the Congress party want to send Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to the Upper House and said," As far as I am concerned, no discussion has taken place with the Congress president regarding this issue yet, whenever the time comes, Congress president will take the call."

"The states which are in the position to send their members to Rajya Sabha are competing with each other on this," Pande added. (ANI)

