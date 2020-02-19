Gujarat businesses look forward to meeting Trump on Feb 24, says GICCI chief

Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GICCI) Operating Officer Yogendra Kumar Trivedi on Wednesday expressed happiness over US President Donald Trump's visit to India and indicated that the US President might meet Indian traders and businessmen. "We are happy that our Prime Minister wants businesses and traders to interact with Trump. They may meet if Trump's security will allow. Nothing is decided as per now," he said while speaking to ANI in Ahmedabad.

President Trump and US First Lady Melania Trump will be visiting India on February 24 and 25. On his first day, they will visit Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state Gujarat and take part in a roadshow with Prime Minister Modi. Trump will also address the Indian crowd at an event at Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad. (ANI)

