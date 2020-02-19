Left Menu
UPDATE 1-Turkish philanthropist re-arrested after acquittal in landmark trial

  • Reuters
  • Ankara
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 17:17 IST
  • Created: 19-02-2020 17:01 IST
A prominent Turkish businessman was re-arrested hours after being acquitted over his alleged role in landmark 2013 protests, a police spokeswoman said on Wednesday, in a move decried by foreign observers, opposition lawmakers and rights activists.

Osman Kavala, a businessman, and philanthropist was among nine people acquitted on Tuesday of an alleged role in organizing the Gezi Park protests seven years ago, which posed a major challenge to then-premier, now President Tayyip Erdogan. Their acquittal was a surprise for many observers of a case that had drawn criticism from Western allies and rights groups and had been seen as a test of Turkey's justice system.

Kavala's re-arrest at the order of prosecutors was in connection with a failed coup attempt in 2016, according to a document seen by Reuters. The Gezi Park unrest was, at the time, one of the biggest challenges faced by Erdogan since his AK Party first came to power in 2002. Responding to the acquittals, Erdogan slammed the protesters but said he respected the ruling.

"The Gezi events were a heinous attack targeting the people and state, just like military coups," Erdogan told AK Party lawmakers in a speech in parliament, describing the protests as one of a series of attacks culminating in the 2016 coup attempt. Commenting on Kavala's acquittal, Erdogan said: "yesterday they set out to acquit him with a manoeuvre." He later told reporters the new arrest order must be respected.

The European Parliament's rapporteur on Turkey, Nacho Sanchez Amor, criticized the move. "No way to believe in any improvement in Turkey if the Prosecutor is undermining any step ahead. Back again in the dark period," he said on Twitter.

Emma Sinclair-Webb, Turkey director of Human Rights Watch, described the arrest warrant as "lawless and vindictive", bypassing a European Court of Human Rights ruling in December demanding his immediate release. KAVALA TO FACE PROSECUTORS

Police detained Kavala immediately after his release from a sprawling prison in Silivri, west of Istanbul, and took him to police headquarters after routine health checks, the police spokeswoman told Reuters. During a 24-hour detention period, Kavala was expected to be sent to the prosecutor's office at the main court in Istanbul, she said. Prosecutors will then rule on whether to formally arrest him and send him back to prison.

Ankara says the 2016 coup attempt was carried out by supporters of U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen. Gulen, who has lived in self-imposed exile in Pennsylvania since 1999, has denied any involvement in the attempted coup. Since the putsch attempt, authorities have carried out a sustained crackdown, jailing about 80,000 people and dismissing 150,000 civil servants, military personnel and others and closing some 180 media organizations.

The purges escalated again this week with another 700 people detained on allegations of links to Gulen. Ankara defends the crackdown as necessitated by the scale of the threat faced by Turkey. In another case that has drawn criticism over Turkey's human rights record, another court in Istanbul was expected to reach a verdict on Wednesday on 11 rights activists facing terrorism charges related to the coup attempt.

Kavala had been held in jail for more than two years over the Gezi case. He was accused of attempting to overthrow the government by organizing the protests, during which hundreds of thousands marched across Turkey against Erdogan's plans to redevelop a central Istanbul park. The European Court of Human Rights in December demanded his immediate release, saying there was a lack of reasonable suspicion that he had committed a crime.

