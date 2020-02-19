Left Menu
Development News Edition

No 'official' talks with Navjot Sidhu yet, Mann on Cong leader joining AAP

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 19:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 19:52 IST
No 'official' talks with Navjot Sidhu yet, Mann on Cong leader joining AAP
File photo Image Credit: wikipedia

Amid speculations that AAP is trying to woo Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu ahead of the 2022 assembly polls, party's Punjab chief Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said they have not held any talks at the "official-level" with the cricketer-turned-politician. He, however, said the doors of the party were open to all those who work for the welfare of the state without any vested interest.

"Nobody can doubt the character of Sidhu. He is an honest man. I have always been his fan from his cricketing days. So far, we have not held any talks with him at the official-level," the Sangrur MP said at a press conference here. When asked whether he wanted Sidhu to join AAP, Mann said, "We want every person who truly loves Punjab and works for the betterment of the state without any vested interest."

Sidhu had been incommunicado ever since he resigned from the state cabinet last year. The Amritsar MLA, who had been at loggerheads with Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, was stripped off-key portfolios in the cabinet reshuffle in June last year. He had also stayed away from canvassing in the Delhi assembly polls.

About strengthening the party base in the state, Bhagwant Mann said he will go to Delhi and meet the party leadership in this regard. "We will take the party's development model to each home," said Mann, adding that health, education, and electricity were the burning issues for Punjab.

"Costly power is hurting the people of Punjab. The health and education sectors are also in the doldrums. Underground water is highly polluted. These are the burning issues for the state," said Mann, adding that the party's "nation-building" campaign has been rolled out in Punjab. "People will just have to give a missed call on 9871010101," he said.

Mann said they received 11 lakh calls within 24 hours of launching the mobile number throughout the country. Former Congress leader Jagdeep Kamboj, former Youth Akali leader Gurpreet Singh and ex-MLA from Balachaur, Ram Krishan Kataria, joined AAP on the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank to be dropped from Nifty 50 from Mar 27; Shree Cement to move in

African Energy Chamber visits Senegal to support local content development

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

New virus has infected more than 75,000 people globally

Beijing, Feb 19 AP A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 75,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.T...

Assam Police says it will recover damages caused during anti-

The Assam Police on Wednesday said it will recover the cost of properties damaged during theviolent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA from those involved in the incidents of arson and vandalism.Police has so far arrested ar...

REFILED-FEATURE-Haiti political morass fuels growing crisis of hunger, malnutrition

Farmhand Celavi Belor has lost so much weight over the past year his clothes hang limply off his angular frame. Sometimes I go two or three days without eating, the 41-year-old said as he looked up from hoeing a rocky field in the mountains...

I prefer to supervise each ministry instead of keeping one for myself: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that instead of keeping departments himself, he prefers to monitor the work of each of his cabinet ministers. I feel the duty of a Chief Minister is to keep an eye on other ministers an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020