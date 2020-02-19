Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Trump's offer to mediate on Kashmir conditional'

US President Donald Trump has offered to mediate over Kashmir between India and Pakistan on many occasions but the proposal is conditional only if the countries involved in the issue want, government sources told ANI on Wednesday while doubting if the matter won't be taken up during Trump's upcoming visit to India.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 19:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 19:56 IST
'Trump's offer to mediate on Kashmir conditional'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of G7 Summit in Biarritz, France last year.. Image Credit: ANI

US President Donald Trump has offered to mediate over Kashmir between India and Pakistan on many occasions but the proposal is conditional only if the countries involved in the issue want, government sources told ANI on Wednesday while doubting if the matter won't be taken up during Trump's upcoming visit to India. "US President Trump has made it clear on a number of occasions that if the countries want, then they can mediate. We've said 'no' to any mediation. It is an offer that is conditional. Don't think it will come up during the visit," sources said.

"The US State Department has said it is an issue that needs to be resolved bilaterally. Changing laws is India's internal matter. Our sense is that these issues are behind them," they added. Sources also said: "We do not expect Jammu and Kashmir to be a major factor. US envoy Kenneth Juster had visited Jammu and Kashmir. We had two visits of envoys to the region. We have lifted most restrictions. Safety and security of citizens have ensured."

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Sunday rejected an offer of mediation proposed by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Kashmir, saying the focus instead should be on getting vacated the territories that are "illegally and forcibly occupied by Pakistan." Tensions between India and Pakistan spiked after New Delhi abrogated the special status of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5 last year. India's decision evoked strong reactions from Pakistan, which downgraded its diplomatic ties with India.

However, India has defended its move, saying that the special status provisions were revoked in order to bring development in the region and reduce cross-border terrorism. A proposal of mediation was also offered last year by Trump in the presence of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan at a joint press conference during the latter's visit to Washington in July.

Meanwhile, during his meeting with the president, a day after Trump held bilateral talks with Khan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India is not shying away from talks with Pakistan and has urged it to take concrete steps to tackle terrorism but they have not made any efforts to combat the menace. New Delhi has repeatedly maintained that dialogue with Pakistan will not be initiated until it takes concrete action against terror emanating from its soil.

Putting forward his perspective on terrorism, Prime Minister Modi had further conveyed to Trump that 42,000 lives have been lost in terror attacks in the last 30 years and that it is imperative for the international community to join the fight against terror. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank to be dropped from Nifty 50 from Mar 27; Shree Cement to move in

African Energy Chamber visits Senegal to support local content development

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Two Iranians die after testing positive for coronavirus - official

Two Iranians have died in hospital after testing positive for the new coronavirus in the holy Shiite city of Qom, the head of the citys University of Medical Sciences told Mehr news agency on Wednesday.Two Iranians, who tested positive earl...

New virus has infected more than 75,000 people globally

Beijing, Feb 19 AP A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 75,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.T...

Assam Police says it will recover damages caused during anti-

The Assam Police on Wednesday said it will recover the cost of properties damaged during theviolent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA from those involved in the incidents of arson and vandalism.Police has so far arrested ar...

REFILED-FEATURE-Haiti political morass fuels growing crisis of hunger, malnutrition

Farmhand Celavi Belor has lost so much weight over the past year his clothes hang limply off his angular frame. Sometimes I go two or three days without eating, the 41-year-old said as he looked up from hoeing a rocky field in the mountains...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020