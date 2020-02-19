Left Menu
All eyes on Renzi as fate of Italian govt hangs in balance

  Reuters
  Rome
  Updated: 19-02-2020 20:29 IST
All eyes on Renzi as fate of Italian govt hangs in balance
The fate of Italy's six-month-old government hung in the balance on Thursday, with former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi expected to spell out later in the day his conditions for remaining within the ruling coalition.

Renzi heads the small Italia Viva party, which has minimal backing in the opinion polls but has the numbers to bring down Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte's government in parliament and is using that leverage to try to gain greater visibility. Known as one of Italy's most ruthless politicians, Renzi is due to appear on a chat show on Thursday evening following days of sniping against Conte, promising to "tell things as they really are".

Renzi has threatened to sink the coalition over a contested justice reform and last week his ministers boycotted a cabinet meeting raising speculation that the government, which only took office last September, might be about to implode. A senior member of the center-left Democratic Party (PD), which, together with the 5-Star Movement forms the bulk of the coalition, has called on Conte to seek new support in parliament and cut his ties with Renzi.

The coalition has a slight majority in the 315-seat upper Senate and would need to sign up at least 10 new Senators from other groups to make do without Italia Viva. Renzi has been taunting Conte for days over this parliamentary shortfall and rubbed salt into the wound on Tuesday when he revealed he had managed to poach another senator from his old party, the PD.

"The more they attack us, the more we grow," he said on Wednesday on social media. With the numbers appeared on his side, parliamentary sources said they expected Renzi to lay out his policy priorities on television, including a possible call for broad, cross-party talks on constitutional reform.

However, a spokeswoman for Italia Viva declined to say if Renzi would issue an ultimatum. "Wait and see," she said.

Renzi used to lead the PD and is famous for assuring former PD prime minister Enrico Letta of his loyalty via Twitter in 2014 just weeks before ousting him in an internal PD coup. Once again revealing his ruthless streak, Renzi quit PD ranks last year after being instrumental in persuading the party to hook up with 5-Star and form a coalition under Conte.

He expected his new party to win strong backing from moderate voters, but its ratings remain anchored around a lowly 4%. This is putting pressure on Renzi to give Italia Viva a stronger political profile clearly differentiated from PD. "Renzi suffers a credibility deficit ... and is having a real problem reconnecting with voters," said pollster Lorenzo Pregliasco.

