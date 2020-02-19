Left Menu
Development News Edition

India-US trade deal not stuck, talks to continue: Sources

India will not rush for a trade deal with the United States as it wants a win-win situation for both the countries, said government sources.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 23:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 23:47 IST
India-US trade deal not stuck, talks to continue: Sources
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump. (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

India will not rush for a trade deal with the United States as it wants a win-win situation for both the countries, said government sources. "We have been engaging for some time now on trade over one year, our commerce minister and his counterpart has said that they will continue to engage. We will not rush to deal, we rather look to the future and have win-win not in a hurry to rush," said government source.

"Wide-ranging discussion on a trade deal will continue, the deal is not stuck, we are looking for free trade agreement in future, which is more effective," source added. India-US trade is much more balanced as the latter has become the sixth-largest exporter of crude oil. Also, because India has a large number of students studying in the US.

During Trump's visit which begins on 24th this month, India would also be seeking restoration of the Generalised System of Preferences (GSP). There is an indication that there will be no big-ticket announcement during the visit, Govt sources said.

"Prime Minister Modi and President Trump has met five times in the last eight months, our relation is not based on big-ticket, every visit cannot have a big-ticket," sources added. Sources further say that India US have extensive cooperation in Defence trade, joint research and development, there are projects worth 18 billion which are ongoing and are work in progress, some of them are expected to conclude soon and some likely during Trump visit.

Speaking on comments made by Donald Trump that India is treated unfairly, govt sources said the US may see India as a high tariff country but it is important to be seen in this context, what is imp it is seen in context 'We are a developing country we have more requirements in comparison to other partners of US. Earlier, a senior official had told ANI that the two countries are likely to finalise not a complete but a "part" of a bilateral trade deal during Trump's visit.

The two countries are separately working on a limited trade agreement ahead of the trip, after earlier imposing tit-for-tat tariffs on each other's imports. While there have been reports that a possible trade deal appears unlikely, the official conveyed, "the leaders are likely to discuss and possibly finalize not a complete but maybe a 'part' of a bilateral trade deal during the visit." Tensions on the trade front between the two countries had emerged in June, last year, after Trump revoked preferential trade privileges, in response to which India imposed tariffs on 28 US products, including almonds and apples.

Despite several meetings held over the past 18 months in Washington DC, New Delhi, and New York, trade negotiators of the two countries are yet to finalise on a deal. Trump will arrive in India on his maiden visit, accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump, Senior Advisor to the President of the United States Jared Kushner or daughter Ivanka Trump, along with United States Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross and Secretary of Energy Dan Brouille (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020: 2nd day to focus on consumer protection, value

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

Nokia, Japan's Odakyu join forces for AI-based railroad crossing safety trials

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Lebanon issues RFPs to seven firms to provide advice on Eurobonds

Lebanon has issued requests for proposals to seven firms to provide financial advice including on options regarding its 2020 Eurobond maturities, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.As it grapples with a crippling fi...

Fed policymakers cautiously optimistic on U.S. economy despite new risks, minutes show

Federal Reserve policymakers were cautiously optimistic about their ability to hold interest rates steady this year, minutes of the central banks last policy meeting showed, even as they acknowledged new risks caused by the coronavirus outb...

UPDATE 2-Soccer-FIFA's Wenger wants offside law changed but no change imminent

FIFAs head of global development Arsene Wenger wants to see a change in the offside law which could end a run of contentious decisions in the game since the introduction of the Video Assistant Referee VAR but no decision is imminent. Wenger...

Long-time Trump adviser Stone to be sentenced by judge he antagonized

Since his January 2019 arrest, President Donald Trumps longtime adviser Roger Stone has repeatedly tested the patience of the federal judge who presided over his trial. On Thursday, that judge will tell the self-described dirty trickster ho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020