BJP national preisdent meets SAD Parkash Singh Badal in Punjab

BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Thursday met the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patron Parkash Singh Badal in Bathinda, Punjab. Speaking the occasion Nadda pointed out that the Bharatiya Janata Party's relationship with the SAD, one of its oldest allies in the National Democratic Alliance, was not confined to politics.

"BJP's relations with Shiromani Akali Dal are very old. I came here to invite Badal Sahab for my son's wedding. We not only share political relations but also a deep personal bond," BJP President Nadda told the reporters after the meeting. On Tuesday, Nadda had appointed party MP Saroj Pandey an observer for Delhi BJP for electing its leader in the state legislative Assembly. The party had secured eight seats in the 70 member Delhi Assembly. (ANI)

