Finland's Marin sees tough talks on long-term EU budget

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Helsinki
  • |
  Updated: 20-02-2020 17:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 17:07 IST
Finland's prime minister Sanna Marin said she expected tough negotiations on the EU's new long term budget at the summit starting on Thursday as member states' positions continue to diverge on who should contribute or benefit the most.

"Member states are still quite far away from each other. I assume negotiations will be tough, it is hard to say at this point when we have not started yet the negotiations, what will be the outcome," Marin told reporters in Brussels before attending the summit in Brussels.

