Finland's Marin sees tough talks on long-term EU budget

Finland's prime minister Sanna Marin said she expected tough negotiations on the EU's new long term budget at the summit starting on Thursday as member states' positions continue to diverge on who should contribute or benefit the most.

"Member states are still quite far away from each other. I assume negotiations will be tough, it is hard to say at this point when we have not started yet the negotiations, what will be the outcome," Marin told reporters in Brussels before attending the summit in Brussels.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.