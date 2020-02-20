Mumbai, Feb 20 (PTI) Following are the top stories

from the Western Region at 1700 hrs. BOM5 GJ-TRUMP-PREPARATIONS

Gujarat CM reviews preparations for Trump-Modi roadshow Ahmedabad: Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on

Thursday held a high-level meeting at Gandhinagar to review and finalise preparations for the upcoming roadshow of US

President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ahmedabad.

BOM2 GJ-TRUMP ROADSHOW Not 70 lakh, but one lakh to attend Trump roadshow

Ahmedabad: Nearly one lakh people are expected to line up along the 22km route of the roadshow of US President Donald

Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ahmedabad on February 24, officials said on Thursday. The number is much

less than what the US president has been claiming. LGB4 MH-COURT-LD FADNAVIS

Affidavit case: Fadnavis appears before Maha court, gets bail Nagpur: Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra

Fadnavis appeared before a Nagpur court on Thursday in connection with a complaint seeking criminal proceedings

against him for non-disclosure of criminal cases in his 2014 election affidavit.

BOM6 MH-LD ACCIDENT Maha: Six killed, seven injured as SUV rams into truck

Chandrapur: Six people were killed and seven others injured when their SUV rammed into a stationary truck in

Maharashtra's Chandrapur district in the wee hours of Thursday, police said.

BOM4 CG-LPG-PRADHAN LPG prices may come down next month: Pradhan

Raipur: Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday said LPG prices may come down next month.

BOM3 MH-WAIKAR-SAWANT-GOVT To avoid 'office of profit' row, no perks for Waikar, Sawant?

Mumbai: In a bid to avoid any controversy over the appointment of Shiv Sena MLA Ravindra Waikar and party MP

Arvind Sawant to key posts with Cabinet rank, the Uddhav Thackeray-led government may issue a notification as per which

they may not get perks and allowances for the posts. BOM8 MH-OFFICIAL-SOLDIERS

Official relieved of duties for misbehaving with soldiers Mumbai: Maharashtra Protocol Minister Aaditya

Thackeray has relieved an official at the Maharashtra Sadan in New Delhi of his duties after video footage emerged of him

misbehaving with Army jawans. LGB5 MH-HC-DOCTOR SUICIDE

Tadvi suicide: HC order on accused doctors'' plea on Friday Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has said it will pass

its order on Friday on an appeal filed by three senior women doctors, accused of abetting the suicide of their junior

colleague Payal Tadvi, seeking permission to complete their post graduation at the civic-run BYL NairHospital here.

BES3 GA-MLAS-CONG Cong to dare 10 MLAs who joined BJP to quit, seek re-election

Panaji: The Goa Congress has said it will challenge its 10 former MLAs, who joined the BJP last year, to resign

and seek fresh mandate on the saffron party's ticket.

