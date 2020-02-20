Left Menu
Development News Edition

Not 70 lakh, but 1-2 lakh to attend Trump roadshow: Official

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ahmedabad
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 17:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 17:29 IST
Not 70 lakh, but 1-2 lakh to attend Trump roadshow: Official

Less than two lakh people are expected to line up along the 22-km route of the roadshow of

US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ahmedabad on February 24, an official said on Thursday.

The number is much less than what the US president has been claiming.

"He (Modi) says between the stadium and the airport, well have about 7 million people. So its going to be very

exciting. I hope you all enjoy it," Trump had said recently. The total population of Ahmedabad is around 70 lakh, a

civic official said. The 'Namaste Trump' event to honour the US president

is scheduled to take take place at the Motera cricket stadium in Ahmedabad.

Authorities believe that between one to two lakh people are expected to line up along the 22-km route of the

roadshow from the airport to the stadium. "We believe that around one to two lakh people will

gather to welcome the dignitaries during the roadshow," Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner Vijay Nehra said.

"MaruAmdavad says #NamasteTrump #IndiaRoadShow is getting bigger & bigger. More than 1 lakh participants already

confirmed for the 22 km roadshow. Great opportunity for #Ahmedabad to present Indian Culture to the World. Keep

following @AmdavadAMC for more details," Nehra had tweeted on February 16.

As per the roadshow route plan, Trump and Modi will first reach the Sabarmati Ashram, a place closely associated

with Mahatma Gandhi, from the Ahmedabad airport. From the Sabarmati Ashram, both the leaders would take

the SP Ring Road via Indira Bridge near the airport to reach the newly-built cricket stadium in Motera area of the city.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani recently posted a video on Twitter, saying the "world's oldest democracy would

meet the world's largest democracy" when Trump addresses a large gathering at the cricket stadium along with Modi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020: 2nd day to focus on consumer protection, value

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Orlando Bloom gets his tattoo goof-up fixed, shares pics on Instagram

Pirates of the Carribean star Orlando Bloom, who recently made his way into the headlines after a morse code tattoo on his forearm misspelt his sons name, has now got the awkward mistake fixed. The 43-year-old posted a picture of the out-of...

Togo's president seeks re-election to extend 50-year dynasty

Many people in Togo have only known just two presidents in their lifetime - Faure Gnassingbe, who is running for a fourth term in an election on Saturday, and his father Eyadema Gnassingbe - and some Togolese are sick of the long-running dy...

20 die in in TN bus tragedy; survivors shell-shocked

A road crash in Tamil Nadu early Thursday left 20 dead and 28 injured as a lorry collidedwith their bus reducing it to a mangled heap. Police said the accident occurred on the Salem-Kochihighway at Avinashi in Tirupur around 4 am as the Ker...

Cruise ship crew given virus all-clear in Cambodia

Sihanoukville Cambodia, Feb 20 AFP The crew of a US cruise ship were given the all-clear from the deadly new coronavirus on Thursday, as Cambodias strongman premier suggested a former passenger who tested positive had caught it after leavin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020