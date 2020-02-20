Ordinance to usher in reforms in local body polls promulgated

An ordinance to usher in reforms in the elections to local bodies by essentially seeking to

check the influence of money and liquor was on Thursday promulgated by Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan

Harichandan. The AP Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020, provides

for disqualification of those found guilty of distributing liquor and cash in rural local bodies election.

Besides, they could face a jail term of three years. The state cabinet, at its meeting on February 12, cleared

the amendments and accordingly the Governor issued the Ordinance amending the provisions of the Andhra Pradesh

Panchayat Raj Act. Duration of campaigning has also been restricted to five

days and the poll process would be completed in 13 days from the day of notification.

The amendment also makes it mandatory for a (panchayat) sarpanch to reside in the same village.

Elections to Panchayat Raj institutions and urban local bodies are due in the state.

An ongoing litigation in the Andhra Pradesh High Court, over reservation to backward classes has held up the poll

process for now. The state government is, however, said to be keen on

ending the litigation quickly and conducting the elections by March.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.