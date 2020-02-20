Girl chants 'Pakistan Zindabad, Hindustan Zindabad' at Owaisi's public meeting

Commotion marred the function of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi here on Thursday evening when a girl -- Amulya -- managed to reach the stage and started shouting slogans like 'Hindustan Zindabad' and 'Pakistan Zindabad.' She wanted to differentiate between 'Pakistan Zindabad' and 'Hindustan Zindabad' but organisers and cops on duty whisked her away.

Owaisi himself rushed to take the mike from her. He was having a one-on-one with the public here. Owaisi said: "I condemn this statement. The woman is not associated with us. Humare Liye Bharat Zindabad Tha, Zindabad Rahega."

The girl has been handed over to the police. Further probe is on. (ANI)

