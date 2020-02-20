Owaisi questions nomination of Nritya Gopal Das as Ram Temple Trust president

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday questioned the nomination of Nritya Gopal Das as the President of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which has been constituted for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. "SC had called the demolition of Babri a national shame. This is the sequel. An SC-created body, constituted by the government, has appointed as its president a man who is accused of demolishing Babri. Welcome to New India. Where criminal acts are rewarded," Owaisi's tweet, which also had a media report embedded in it, read.

The Trust members had nominated Nritya Gopal Das of Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas as the president of the trust whereas VHP's Champat Rai was made the general secretary on Wednesday. The Ramjanmabhoomi trust was formed last month by the Central government after the Supreme Court of India directive regarding it on November 9 last year.

Construction of a grand Ram temple at the Ayodhya Janmabhoomi site has been a promise of the Bharatiya Janata party ever since its inception and has been highlighted in each of its electoral manifestos. (ANI)

