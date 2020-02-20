Left Menu
Development News Edition

Let panel led by ex-HC judge probe tree plantation: BJP leader

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandrapur
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 23:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 23:14 IST
Let panel led by ex-HC judge probe tree plantation: BJP leader

BJP leader and former Maharashtra forest minister Sudhir Mungantiwar on Thursday

welcomed the inquiry ordered by the state government into the tree plantation drive carried out by the previous Devendra

Fadnavis dispensation. Maharashtra Forest Minister Sanjay Rathod on Wednesday

ordered the probe into the tree plantation drive carried out by the previous BJP dispensation, following allegations of

large-scale corruption and irregularities in the scheme. Rathod directed the Principal Secretary (Forest) to

conduct the probe, officials said. Mungantiwar, while welcoming the probe, said instead

of the secretary, a panel led by a retired high cour judge should carry out the investigation.

Mungantiwar, as forest minister, had launched an ambitious project of planting 50 crore trees across the state

during the previous BJP-Shiv Sena government. Mungantiwar on Thursday tweeted, "I sincerely request

to conduct the enquiry of 33 crore tree plantation by a committee of experts headed by retired Judge of High Court and

present the findings at earliest. In a press release issued by his office, Mungantiwar

claimed it was an ambitious project and the forest department had roped in over 40 government departments, many NGOs and

religious trusts to carry out plantation of 33 crore saplings within three months.

The forest department had even set up a command room at Nagpur to keep track of plantation.

"It is quite difficult for the forest secretary to alone investigate into plantations carried out by more than 40

departments. Instead of this, the government should appoint an inquiry panel under a retired High Court Judge," he said.

"And once the inquiry is completed, the government should present a report or even release a white paper on it,"

Mungantiwar in the release.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

NITI Aayog to hold SDG Conclave 2020 in Guwahati

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Deshmukh says panel will prepare Disha Act-like law in Maha

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Thursday said a committe headed by special IGAswati Dorje will prepare a report on enacting a law on the lines of Disha Act in Andhra Pradesh.The Disha Act seeks to fast-track cases of offences aga...

Lana Del Rey calls off her European tour after losing voice

American singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey recently cancelled her music tours scheduled to take place in the UK and Europe. According to Variety magazine, the tours have been called off due to an unspecified illness that the singer is going th...

Nepal paper defiant after China slams virus criticism

Kathmandu, Feb 20 AFP A Nepalese newspaper on Thursday slammed Beijing for trying to muzzle free speech after it was accused of deliberate and malicious smearing by the Chinese embassy in the Himalayan nation. The embassy had sharply critic...

Lab-grown meat? Dutch start-up keeps pork on your plate without wrecking the planet

By Thin Lei Win ROME, Feb 20 Thomson Reuters Foundation - A Dutch start-up may have found a workaround for eco-conscious consumers struggling to give up meat pork grown in a laboratory that doesnt harm animals or damage the planet.Meatable ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020