Let panel led by ex-HC judge probe tree plantation: BJP leader

BJP leader and former Maharashtra forest minister Sudhir Mungantiwar on Thursday

welcomed the inquiry ordered by the state government into the tree plantation drive carried out by the previous Devendra

Fadnavis dispensation. Maharashtra Forest Minister Sanjay Rathod on Wednesday

ordered the probe into the tree plantation drive carried out by the previous BJP dispensation, following allegations of

large-scale corruption and irregularities in the scheme. Rathod directed the Principal Secretary (Forest) to

conduct the probe, officials said. Mungantiwar, while welcoming the probe, said instead

of the secretary, a panel led by a retired high cour judge should carry out the investigation.

Mungantiwar, as forest minister, had launched an ambitious project of planting 50 crore trees across the state

during the previous BJP-Shiv Sena government. Mungantiwar on Thursday tweeted, "I sincerely request

to conduct the enquiry of 33 crore tree plantation by a committee of experts headed by retired Judge of High Court and

present the findings at earliest. In a press release issued by his office, Mungantiwar

claimed it was an ambitious project and the forest department had roped in over 40 government departments, many NGOs and

religious trusts to carry out plantation of 33 crore saplings within three months.

The forest department had even set up a command room at Nagpur to keep track of plantation.

"It is quite difficult for the forest secretary to alone investigate into plantations carried out by more than 40

departments. Instead of this, the government should appoint an inquiry panel under a retired High Court Judge," he said.

"And once the inquiry is completed, the government should present a report or even release a white paper on it,"

Mungantiwar in the release.

