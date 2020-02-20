BJP demands re-tendering for energy plant at Deonar

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday demanded re-tendering for the proposal of setting

up an energy plant from 600 metric tonne waste at Deonar dumping ground, alleging "obscurity and irregularity".

A delegation of BJP, led by party's Mumbai unit president Mangal Prabhat Lodha, meet BMC commissioner Pravin

Pardeshi and raised this demand. The delegation submitted a letter in this regard

signed by BJP MP Manoj Kotak, who is also the party's group leader in the BMC.

The BJP claimed the ruling Shiv Sena in connivance with the opposition Congress has awarded the contract for the

plant to second-lowest bidder instead of the lowest bidder. "Instead of awarding the tender to lowest bidder, it

was awarded to second lowest, which leads to financial loss of Rs 173 crore," claimed Kotak and demanded re-tendering for the

proposal. The BJP also claimed that if the project implemented

on the public-private partnership model, it will save Rs 1,200 crore of taxpayers' money.

