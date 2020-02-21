Left Menu
Development News Edition

Democratic presidential debate snags record 20 million viewers -NBC

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 00:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 00:35 IST
Democratic presidential debate snags record 20 million viewers -NBC

The Democratic presidential debate on Wednesday night averaged a record 20 million viewers on NBC and MSNBC, along with another 13.5 million viewers streaming online, the networks announced on Thursday.

Wednesday's debate - the ninth of the 2020 election cycle and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg's on-stage debut - was also the top-rated Democratic debate ever in the coveted 25- to 54-year-old slot, according to NBC News and MSNBC. (Reporting By Amanda Becker Editing by Chris Reese)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HDFC Bank SME book doubles to Rs 1.48 lakh cr in under 3 years

Prayaan Capital Raises Seed Funding From Accion Venture Lab to Support Digitization and Credit Access for India's MSMEs

Two employees test positive for H1N1 virus, Bengaluru, 2 other offices closed temporarily: SAP India

World Bank presents guide for road safety opportunities, challenges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

ANALYSIS-Coronavirus may sideswipe Chile, Peru and Brazil economies, leave Mexico unscathed

The coronavirus outbreak in China may be altering the 2020 investment outlook for Latin America, souring sentiment toward regional free market beacons Chile and Brazil, while turning heads - and cash - toward left-leaning Mexico.The consens...

US could send Patriot missiles to Turkey amid Syria tensions: Ankara

Ankara on Thursday said the United States could send Patriot missiles to Turkey after Turkish soldiers were killed in attacks in Syrias Idlib blamed on the Syrian regime.There is the threat of air strikes, missiles against our country, Turk...

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7.30 p.m. GMT2.30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect httpswww.reutersconnect.complannin...

What Amulya said is wrong: Father of girl who raised 'Pakistan zindabad' slogan at anti-CAA rally

What Amulya said is wrong. She was joined by some Muslims and was not listening to me, said the father of Amulya, who raised Pakistan zindabad slogan at the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act CAA rally in Bengaluru. The police have registered a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020