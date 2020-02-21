Tharoor backs Sandeep Dikshit over 'Congress facing leadership question' remark

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Thursday made an appeal to the Congress Working Committee (CWC) to hold leadership elections to "energise" party workers. "What Sandeep Dikshit said openly is what dozens of party leaders from across the country are saying privately, incl many w/ responsible positions in the Party. I renew my appeal to CWC to hold leadership elections to energise workers & inspire voters," Tharoor tweeted.

His tweet came after his party colleague Sandeep Dikshit's remarks that the biggest challenge the party faces is the "leadership question". Earlier in the day, Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam slammed Dikshit for suggesting other than Rahul Gandhi for taking over as the president of the party.

"Sandeep Dikshit and people like him are a part of some groups inside the Congress. If anyone from these groups is given the rein of the party, then it will bring doom to the Congress," Nirupam had said. "The Congress party is presently going through a rough time. The thoughts of someone other than Rahul Gandhi taking charge of Congress will break the party," he said.

Nirupam also urged the senior party members to push Rahul to take charge of the Congress "if the party is to be saved." (ANI)

