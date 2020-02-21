Erdogan says will decide his Idlib stance after call with Putin
President Tayyip Erdogan said he will speak by phone with Russia's Vladimir Putin on Friday evening and, based on those talks, will determine Turkey's stance on the military conflict in northwest Syria's Idlib region.
Speaking to reporters, Erdogan said the French and German leaders had proposed to hold a four-way summit with Russia but that Putin had not yet responded. He repeated Turkey was not withdrawing its forces from Idlib.
Erdogan also said Turkey was contining work setting up housing for Syrian migrants in a 30-35 km (19-22 mile) "safe zone" in Syria along the border with Turkey.
