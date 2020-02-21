Home Ministers of India, Maldives welcome expansion of bilateral cooperation

Home Minister of Maldives, Mr. Sheikh Imran Abdulla, called on Union Minister for Home Affairs, Shri Amit Shah, in New Delhi today.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed issues of mutual interest in the area of security and law enforcement cooperation. Welcoming the strengthening of India-Maldives Partnership, the Ministers welcomed the expansion of bilateral cooperation between India and Maldives in diverse fields including policing and law enforcement, counter-terrorism, counter-radicalization, organized crime, drug trafficking, and capacity building.

The meeting was also attended by Minister of State for Home Affairs of Maldives, Union Home Secretary and other senior officers from both sides. The delegation also met DG, NIA, Director, NCB, DG, CBI, and Director, ED. Prior to arriving in Delhi, the delegation also visited the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA), Hyderabad and Gujarat Forensic Sciences University (GFSU), Gandhinagar.

(With Inputs from PIB)

