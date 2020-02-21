Left Menu
Development News Edition

Home Ministers of India, Maldives welcome expansion of bilateral cooperation

During the meeting, the two sides discussed issues of mutual interest in the area of security and law enforcement cooperation.

Home Ministers of India, Maldives welcome expansion of bilateral cooperation
The meeting was also attended by Minister of State for Home Affairs of Maldives, Union Home Secretary and other senior officers from both sides. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIBHomeAffairs)

Home Minister of Maldives, Mr. Sheikh Imran Abdulla, called on Union Minister for Home Affairs, Shri Amit Shah, in New Delhi today.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed issues of mutual interest in the area of security and law enforcement cooperation. Welcoming the strengthening of India-Maldives Partnership, the Ministers welcomed the expansion of bilateral cooperation between India and Maldives in diverse fields including policing and law enforcement, counter-terrorism, counter-radicalization, organized crime, drug trafficking, and capacity building.

The meeting was also attended by Minister of State for Home Affairs of Maldives, Union Home Secretary and other senior officers from both sides. The delegation also met DG, NIA, Director, NCB, DG, CBI, and Director, ED. Prior to arriving in Delhi, the delegation also visited the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA), Hyderabad and Gujarat Forensic Sciences University (GFSU), Gandhinagar.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HDFC Bank SME book doubles to Rs 1.48 lakh cr in under 3 years

Two employees test positive for H1N1 virus, Bengaluru, 2 other offices closed temporarily: SAP India

Prayaan Capital Raises Seed Funding From Accion Venture Lab to Support Digitization and Credit Access for India's MSMEs

Blade Nzimande welcomes decision on new university for innovation

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Railways to launch Delhi-Doon Tejas Express

The Railway Ministry has agreed to launch a Tejas Express train equipped with modern onboard facilities between Delhi and Dehradun via Haridwar. An agreement in principle to start a Tejas Express train between Delhi-Haridwar-Dehradun has be...

ED files charge sheet against corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar

Corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar diverted Rs 90.72 crore received from French aerospace company Airbus SAS and UK-based arms manufacturer MBDA for non-mandated purposes by booking bogus expenditures in his NGOs books of account through forg...

Man held with US currency worth Rs 1.5-cr at Delhi airport

A Bangkok-bound passenger has been apprehended at Delhi airport for allegedly carrying US currency worth over Rs 1.5 crore in an unauthorised manner, officials said on Friday. Mohammed Ansarudeen A Jalaludeen was intercepted on Thursday eve...

US STOCKS-Wall St set to fall again as coronavirus spreads beyond China

U.S. stock index futures edged lower on Friday as a spike in new coronavirus cases in China and elsewhere sent investors scrambling for safer assets such as gold and government bonds. The risk-off mood was exacerbated by data showing Japans...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020