Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tej Pratap leads crowd to say 'Nitish ka vadh' in 2020

RJD leader and Lalu Prasad's son Tej Pratap Yadav threw a shocker on Thursday when he compared Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with Kansa- the tyrant ruler whom Lord Krisha slayed. Tej led the crowd to raise Nitish's name on being asked, "2020 mein kiska vadh hoga?" (who will be killed in 2020?)

  • ANI
  • |
  • Patna (Bihar)
  • |
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 19:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 19:00 IST
Tej Pratap leads crowd to say 'Nitish ka vadh' in 2020
RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav addresses crowd at Rajapakar area in Vaishali district ANI/Photo. Image Credit: ANI

RJD leader and Lalu Prasad's son Tej Pratap Yadav threw a shocker on Thursday when he compared Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with Kansa- the tyrant ruler whom Lord Krisha slayed. Tej led the crowd to raise Nitish's name on being asked, "2020 mein kiska vadh hoga?" (who will be killed in 2020?) Tej Pratap, alluding to Bihar assembly elections that are expected to be held later this year, made the comments while addressing a gathering to mark the occasion of Mahashivratri in the Vaisahali district of the state.

"During the 2020 upcoming Bihar elections, it will be Nitish Kumar's government that will face defeat, similarly to Kansa," he said. "Our supporters are doing their duty and trying their best to work towards development. Karma should be the priority, therefore don't worry about the fruits," he added.

Last year in May, private security guards of Tej Pratap, the eldest son of Lalu Prasad, roughed-up a cameraperson while he was covering Yadav at a polling booth. Yadav later alleged that the entire incident was a conspiracy to 'murder him'.

He is known for donning Lord Krishna's avatar on the various festive occasions. He also dressed up as Lord Shiva in the Shravan month and prayed at a temple in Patna. Bihar is scheduled to go for Assembly polls in the second half of this year. There are 243 seats in the state assembly where Lalu Prasad's RJD sits in the opposition. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HDFC Bank SME book doubles to Rs 1.48 lakh cr in under 3 years

Two employees test positive for H1N1 virus, Bengaluru, 2 other offices closed temporarily: SAP India

Prayaan Capital Raises Seed Funding From Accion Venture Lab to Support Digitization and Credit Access for India's MSMEs

Blade Nzimande welcomes decision on new university for innovation

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Railways to launch Delhi-Doon Tejas Express

The Railway Ministry has agreed to launch a Tejas Express train equipped with modern onboard facilities between Delhi and Dehradun via Haridwar. An agreement in principle to start a Tejas Express train between Delhi-Haridwar-Dehradun has be...

ED files charge sheet against corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar

Corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar diverted Rs 90.72 crore received from French aerospace company Airbus SAS and UK-based arms manufacturer MBDA for non-mandated purposes by booking bogus expenditures in his NGOs books of account through forg...

Man held with US currency worth Rs 1.5-cr at Delhi airport

A Bangkok-bound passenger has been apprehended at Delhi airport for allegedly carrying US currency worth over Rs 1.5 crore in an unauthorised manner, officials said on Friday. Mohammed Ansarudeen A Jalaludeen was intercepted on Thursday eve...

US STOCKS-Wall St set to fall again as coronavirus spreads beyond China

U.S. stock index futures edged lower on Friday as a spike in new coronavirus cases in China and elsewhere sent investors scrambling for safer assets such as gold and government bonds. The risk-off mood was exacerbated by data showing Japans...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020