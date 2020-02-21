Uddhav Thackeray, Aaditya meet Sonia Gandhi in Delhi
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray along with Aaditya Thackeray on Friday met Congress Interim president Sonia Gandhi here at her residence at 10, Janpath.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray along with Aaditya Thackeray on Friday met Congress Interim president Sonia Gandhi here at her residence at 10, Janpath. "Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge met with Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Aaditya Thackeray, Sanjay Raut and Milind Narvekar," Congress tweeted.
Uddhav Thackeray and his son also met senior BJP leader LK Advani at his residence. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut was also present. Earlier in the day, Thackeray and his son met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
This is Uddhav's first visit to Delhi after assuming the post of Maharashtra Chief Minister. The meeting between Uddhav and Modi comes ahead of the Assembly session of Maharashtra that is slated to begin on February 24. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Had we continued with the Congress path, we would have continued to wait for next-gen fighter plane, CDS: PM
PM talks of Congress, Nehru, Pakistan, but not core issues: Rahul
Trailer for you, for us Gandhi Ji is life: Modi's retort to Congress' 'Ye toh abhi trailer hai'
PM's address in Parl oscillated between 'stand-up comedy' and 'rank communalism': Congress
PM Modi accuses Congress of speaking Pakistan's language, says it has taken wrong path on CAA