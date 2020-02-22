Left Menu
Program of Trump's visit to Sabarmati Ashram is still on as per state govt, says Ashram's administrator

Amid uncertainty over US President Donald Trump's visit to Sabarmati Ashram here, the Ashram administrator Atul Pandya on Saturday said that as per latest confirmation from the state government, the President's visit is still on.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Ahmedabad (Gujarat)
  • |
  • Updated: 22-02-2020 12:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-02-2020 12:33 IST
Sabarmati Ashram official Atul Pandya speaking to ANI in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

Amid uncertainty over US President Donald Trump's visit to Sabarmati Ashram here, the Ashram administrator Atul Pandya on Saturday said that as per latest confirmation from the state government, the President's visit is still on. "Ten days back we were asked to remain prepared for the visit of the US president and according to the latest confirmation from the state government, the programme of President Trump to the Ashram is still on," Pandya told ANI.

"Ashram has done all necessary preparations from its side as they have prepared a traditional gift set of a charkha, a collection of 150 quotations of Gandhi ji remembering 150 years of his birth anniversary and some literature related to Mahatma Gandhi are part of that gift set," Ashram Secretary Amrut Modi said. The streets of Ahmedabad are decked up ahead of US President Donald Trump's visit on February 24.

Hoardings of the US President have also been placed throughout the city to welcome the visiting dignitary and security has been tightened across Ahmedabad. Trump and his wife Melania, who are visiting India on February 24-25, will be accompanied by daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner, sources on Friday informed.

On February 24, President Trump will address the Namaste Trump event jointly with Prime Minister Modi at the newly built Motera Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad. (ANI)

