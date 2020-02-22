Centre intentionally removed Gandhi Ashram from Trump's programmes: Vaghela

Former Gujarat chief minister Shankersinh Vaghela on Saturday alleged the Central government of "intentionally removing" Gandhi Ashram visit from US President Donald Trump's programmes because "they believe in Godse's ideology". "I suspect that these people have intentionally cut Gandhi Ashram from Trump's programme because they are people who believe in Godse's ideology," Vaghela, who visited Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad to pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on the death anniversary of Kasturba Gandhi, said in a press conference here.

Vaghela, who is a senior NCP leader, also criticised the changing the slogan from "Kem Chho Trump" to "Namaste Trump" and said that the leaders changed the slogan after criticism. "Whenever a foreign dignitary comes to Gujarat or any state, the state government's approval is a must for the visit. But here, they say that a committee has been formed to invite Trump to Gujarat. This is not the protocol," he said.

"As a Gujarati citizen, I have all rights to ask about the wastage of tax payer's money in such kind of an event. A Gujarati thinks thrice before even a cup of tea. Here they are spending so much money," Vaghela added. He said that the government is threatening to deregister students from schools and colleges if they do not attend the February 24 event. "This is not a democracy," Vaghela said.

The NCP leader said, "You are people who are against Taj Mahal, but Because Trump's wife wants to see it, they are happy to visit the Taj. They are people who are the Pujaris of lies and not satyagraha. Maybe that is why they have omitted Gandhi Ashram visit from Trump's itinerary." Vaghela also criticized the Central government for "politicising Pulwama incident" and said that "no one was killed during Balakot airstrike". (ANI)

