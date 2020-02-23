India looks forward to welcoming US President Trump: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said India looks forward to welcoming US President Donald Trump. The US president is on a visit to India from February 24 to 25.
"India looks forward to welcoming @POTUS @realDonaldTrump. It is an honor that he will be with us tomorrow, starting with the historic program in Ahmedabad," Modi wrote on Twitter. The prime minister was responding to tweet by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, which said that "entire Gujarat speaks in one voice --#NamasteTrump."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- Donald Trump
- India
- Gujarat
- Vijay Rupani
- Ahmedabad
ALSO READ
South African Indians concerned about family members in Wuhan
New Zealand asked to bat first by India in second ODI
Women's Triangular T20 series: Australia post 173-5 against India in 5th match
"Voting for India", says a Shaheen Bagh voter, long queue witnessed at polling station
Women's Tri-series: Mandhana, Verma guide India to seven-wicket win over Australia