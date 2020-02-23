Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bernie Sanders wins Nevada Democratic Caucus

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 23-02-2020 13:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-02-2020 13:39 IST
Bernie Sanders wins Nevada Democratic Caucus
Image Credit: Flickr

US Senator Bernie Sanders on Sunday secured a convincing victory in the crucial Nevada caucus, giving a big boost to his campaign for the 2020 White House bid as the race to Democratic party's nomination gathers momentum over the next few months. Multiple American media outlets declared Sanders as the winner of the Nevada Caucus for the Democratic Party's presidential primary.

The 78-year-old senator from Vermont had 54 percent of the county delegates available when several national news networks, including Fox news and MSNBC, called the race with only four percent of precincts reporting. When last reports came in, Sanders had garnered more than half of the votes, with former vice president Joe Biden trailing at 19 percent.

"Breaking: We won Nevada! We are building an unprecedented grassroots movement, and together, there is nothing we cannot accomplish," Sanders tweeted. Sanders, who lost to former secretary of state Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential primaries in New Hampshire, had won the New Hampshire primary recently and was in a virtual tie with underdog Pete Buttigieg in Iowa.

Trump congratulated Sanders in a tweet. "Looks like Crazy Bernie is doing well in the Great State of Nevada. Biden and the rest look weak, and no way Mini Mike can restart his campaign after the worst debate performance in the history of presidential debates," the president tweeted.

"Congratulations Bernie, and don't let them take it away from you!" Trump tweeted. "We did it! We won the Nevada caucus, and we won BIG!" said Faiz Shakir, the campaign manager for Sanders.

"This win is our win, in large part because of the record number of donations and volunteer enthusiasm for Bernie in the state," he said. Nevada is the first state with a diverse population to hold a nominating contest.

"In Nevada, and in New Hampshire and in Iowa - what we showed is that our volunteers are prepared to knock on hundreds and hundreds of thousands of doors," Sanders was quoted as saying by CNN in San Antonio. "That no campaign has a grassroots movement like we do, which is another reason why we're going to win this election."

"Trump and his friends think they are going to win this election," Sanders continued. "They think they're going to win this election by dividing our people up, based on the colour of their skin, or where they were born, or their religion or their sexual orientation. We are going to win because we are doing exactly the opposite. We're bringing our people together." Ahead of the US Presidential election later this year, White House hopefuls are contesting for their party's nomination in primary elections, known as primaries, across the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 14-15 synopses revealed, What we can see on Feb 25

Iran reports one death among 10 new coronavirus infections

Wuhan woman with no symptoms infects five relatives with coronavirus-study

Italy: Earthquake shakes Modena, Carpi nearby cities

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Saudi-led coalition says foiled Red Sea attack by Yemen's Houthis

Naval forces from the Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen on Sunday foiled an imminent terrorist attack by the Iran-aligned Houthi movement in the southern Red Sea, a major commercial shipping channel, the Saudi-led coalition said.The for...

Intemperate language no offence under sexual harassment act: HC

The Madras High Court has observed a solitary allegation of intemperate language against a woman employee does not constitute an offense under the law on sexual harassment at the workplace and the act cannot be allowed to be misused with ex...

I have off-and-on relationship with drugs: The Weeknd

Singer The Weeknd says he has an off-and-on relationship with drugs, but they dont dictate his life. The Grammy-winning musician has always been open about his affiliation to drugs and has also referenced the topic in his songs like Often, ...

Unprecedented security measures in place in Delhi for Trump's visit

ITC Maurya, the hotel where US President Donald Trump will check-in on Monday, has been brought under an unprecedented security cover with anti-sabotage teams involving the Army and paramilitary conducting checks on the routes to be taken b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020