BJP hits out at Pondy govt for milk crisis
Puducherry, Feb 23 (PTI): The Puducherry unit of Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) on Sunday hit out at the
V Narayanasamy-headed Congress government here for the current milk crisis in the union territory, causing hardship to the
consumers. President of the BJP unit V Saminathan, an MLA, in a
press release, said while the administration was concentrating on opening more liquor shops, it has ignored the milk
shortage. As against a daily requirement of 1.2 lakh litre of
milk, the union territory was now producing only 60,000 litres through the Cooperative Milk Producers Federation popularly
known as PONLAIT. Saminathan said the private players were
cashing in on the crisis by selling milk at exorbitant prices and the consumers were being exploited.
He said the scheme to promote dairy development in Puducherry was implemented politically favouring only those
belonging to the ruling party. Steps should be taken without delay to relieve the
consumers, particularly those belonging to the below povertyline category, of the milk crisis, the BJP leader said.
PTI COR NVG NVG
