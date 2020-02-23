BJP hits out at Pondy govt for milk crisis

Puducherry, Feb 23 (PTI): The Puducherry unit of Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) on Sunday hit out at the

V Narayanasamy-headed Congress government here for the current milk crisis in the union territory, causing hardship to the

consumers. President of the BJP unit V Saminathan, an MLA, in a

press release, said while the administration was concentrating on opening more liquor shops, it has ignored the milk

shortage. As against a daily requirement of 1.2 lakh litre of

milk, the union territory was now producing only 60,000 litres through the Cooperative Milk Producers Federation popularly

known as PONLAIT. Saminathan said the private players were

cashing in on the crisis by selling milk at exorbitant prices and the consumers were being exploited.

He said the scheme to promote dairy development in Puducherry was implemented politically favouring only those

belonging to the ruling party. Steps should be taken without delay to relieve the

consumers, particularly those belonging to the below povertyline category, of the milk crisis, the BJP leader said.

