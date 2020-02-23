Join politics not for glamour or power but to serve country: Amarinder to youth

The youth should play a constructive role in active politics as it is their duty as future leaders to transform the country's destiny, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said on Sunday. Speaking at a national conclave of the Bhartiya Chhatra Sansad (BCS) at the Vigyan Bhawan here, he also urged students to join politics not for glamour or power but to serve the country.

The BCS awarded Singh the 'Adarsh Mukhya Mantri Puraskar' and it was given to him by former president Pranab Mukherjee during the valedictory function of the four-day conclave. Singh urged students who want to join politics to be well-versed with the socio-economic and demographic conditions of their states.

"Join politics not for glamour or power but to serve the country or your state to make it better," he urged the youth. "Politics is not an easy profession; rather it is a 24X7 job as, being elected representatives, you have to solve the problems of people besides addressing their grievances," the chief minister said.

Singh was given the award for his path breaking initiatives to ensure good governance and holistic development in Punjab, according to a statement. The values he practises have earned him recognition and eminence in society, it said.

The statement quoted Singh as saying," Since we are on the way out and you (youth) are on the way in, it is your duty to serve your country with firm commitment, sincerity and honesty, upholding the cherished values of democracy." Union Minister of State for Sports and Youth Affairs Kiren Rijiju, former Union external affairs minister Kunwar Natwar Singh, Auroville Foundation chairman Karan Singh, founder of the MIT World Peace University Vishwanath D Karad and BCS founder Rahul V Karad were present on the occasion.

