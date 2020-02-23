Malaysia's Anwar says some colleagues trying to bring down government

Malaysia's prime minister-in-waiting Anwar Ibrahim said on Sunday some colleagues from the ruling coalition were trying to bring down the current government and form a new one to deny him the premiership. His comments came after politicians from the ruling Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition and the main opposition United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) met in a hotel near the capital Kuala Lumpur on Sunday.

UMNO was ousted in a shock election defeat two years ago, putting the party out of power for the first time since independence more than 60 years ago. "Right now, we're waiting for information but we know there are attempts to bring down PH and form a new government ..." Anwar said at a prayer ceremony held at his home.

"But we must remember that our gathering must continue as normal. We are here to pray to Allah, recite prayers, not because Anwar wants to be the eighth PM. Maybe the ninth!"

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.