  PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  Updated: 23-02-2020 21:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-02-2020 21:16 IST
My stand on CAA-NRC-NPR decided after consulting NCP and Cong:

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said his stand on the CAA-NRC-NPR is well

thought of and decided after holding consultations with the NCP and the Congress--the other constituents of the Shiv

Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. After meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi as

part of a scheduled visit on Friday, Thackeray said that no one needs to fear about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)

and that the National Population Register (NPR) is not going to throw anyone out of the country.

Earlier, Thackeray had said that his government will not allow the proposed National Register of Citizens to be

implemented as it would "impact people of all religions". The stand of Thackeray, who heads Shiv Sena, appeared

at variance with the NCP and the Congress. "I have made my stand clear on these issues and I have

also discussed it with the alliance partners Congress and NCP," Thackeray said while talking to reporters on the eve of

the Budget session of the state legislature. Replying to a query on senior BJP leader Devendra

Fadnavis' statement that a state government cannot change the questionnaire of the NPR, Thackeray said, "Senior members of

the three parties (Sena, NCP and Congress) can sit together and discuss about the possible complications in its

implementation in the state". When asked about the National Investigation Agency

(NIA) taking over the investigation into the 2017 Elgar Parishad case, the CM said he didn't hand it over to the

Central agency. "The Centre took over the probe as per law, but I am

disappointed over it," he said. In a sudden move, the NIA took over the probe into the

case last month. Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh of the NCP had

said that CM Thackeray had overruled him in handing over the probe to the NIA.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar had also expressed his disapproval with Thackeray letting the NIA take over the case.

The Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government had initially criticised the Centre's move to hand over the case to the NIA.

The case under probe relates to alleged inflammatory speeches delivered at the Elgar Parishad conclave held at

Shaniwarwada in Pune on December 31, 2017, which the police claimed, triggered violence near the Koregaon-Bhima war

memorial in the district the next day. The Pune police have claimed the conclave was backed

by Maoists.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

