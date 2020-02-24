Trump tweets in Hindi on way to India, says eager to visit country
US President Donald Trump on Monday tweeted in Hindi on his way to India, saying he is eager to visit the country and would be soon meeting all. Trump, on board the special Air Force One aircraft along with his delegation, said in Hindi: "We are eager to visit India. We are on our way and would be soon meeting all".
The US President is accompanied by First Lady Melania, daughter Ivanka, son-in-law Jared Kushner and the top brass of his administration. Just before his departure, Trump said he had committed to visit India long time back and he is looking forward to be with the people of India.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
