Trump's visit designed to distract from govt's failures, says Manish Tewari

Congress leader Manish Tewari on Monday called US President Donald Trump's visit to India a 'fluff' and said that this has been designed by the BJP to divert from the government's failures. "Only gainers of @realDonaldTrump 36-hour Tamasha commencing at noon today are going to be Boeing's, Lockheed Martin's, General Atomics & other merchants of death. India has been reduced to a lowly buyer state from a strategic Partner. India has no role in Afghan Peace Process, US," said Tewari.

"The visit is a fluff. A specialisation of diplomacy designed to detract from the fact that the NDA government has failed to secure India's interest and the last big Idea in the relationship was in 2005 - India - US Nuclear Deal that smashed Nuclear apartheid," Manish Tewari tweeted. The leader said that the US-Iran tensions have hurt Indian oil refineries the most.

"Pak Special Relationship is back on track. Qua China except for an airy-fairy Blue Dot network there is nothing to counter BRI in substantive terms. US - Iran Tensions hurt Indian Oil Refineries the most. Quad is a complete non- starter. India falls in between the cracks of," Tewari added. Tewari termed the visit a 'Tamasha' and said Boeing's, Lockheed Martin's, General Atomics and other merchants of death will only be benefitted.

Speaking on the Trump's tenure as the President, Tewari said, "In three years as US President @realDonaldTrump has gutted the Global Multilateral order, walked out of Trans-Pacific Partnership-(TPP) virtually torpedoed NATO, insulted America's closest allies, unleashed suppressed bigoted & racist tendencies in the US. He prefers deals over vision." Trump, accompanied by First Lady Melania, daughter Ivanka and a high-level delegation is scheduled to reach Ahmedabad around noon. (ANI)

