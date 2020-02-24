Left Menu
Ramvir Singh Bidhuri appointed as LOP for Delhi assembly

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday appointed Ramvir Singh Bidhuri as the leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Delhi Assembly. He has been elected to the state legislature from Badarpur.

Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, BJP appointed as LOP for Delhi assembly.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday appointed Ramvir Singh Bidhuri as the leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Delhi Assembly. He has been elected to the state legislature from Badarpur. Thanking the party, Bidhuri said, "I thank Prime Minister Modi, Home minister Amit Shah and National BJP president JP Nadda that they appointed a son of a farmer, me, as the Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly."

He also thanked state unit President Manoj Tiwari and party's observer for the election process of LoP, Saroj Pandey. Speaking to ANI, Ramvir said, "We have this information that Arvind Kejriwal has decided to cut off something from the facility of 200 unit free electricity and free DTC bus rides to women. We will not let this happen at any cost because they have repeated this during the election that he will continue these facilities for 5 years."

"My role as the LoP will be to keep a check on the Arvind Kejriwal government. And also to ensure that the promises made by him to the people should be fulfilled. Otherwise, we will protest, both inside and outside the Assembly", he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

